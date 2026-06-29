The Supreme Court of South Korea has upheld the acquittal of 'Squid Game' star O Yeong-su in a sexual harassment case. The top court dismissed the prosecution's appeal, bringing a final end to the three-year-long legal battle over the 2017 incident.

The Supreme Court of South Korea has upheld the acquittal of 'Squid Game' actor O Yeong-su in a sexual harassment case, bringing an end to a legal battle that lasted for more than three years. According to Yonhap News Agency, the top court on Friday dismissed the prosecution's appeal and upheld the lower court's decision that cleared the 82-year-old actor of the charges.

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The Case History

O, as per the agency, was indicted without detention in 2022 over allegations that he hugged a woman and kissed her on the cheek without her consent during a regional theatre tour in 2017. A district court had earlier sentenced the actor to eight months in prison, suspended for two years. However, the appellate court later overturned the verdict and acquitted him. According to Yonhap News Agency, while delivering its judgement, the appeals court said O may have committed sexual assault but cleared him of the charges, saying there was reasonable doubt and that the benefit of that doubt should go to the defendant. The prosecution challenged the acquittal in the Supreme Court, but the country's top court dismissed the appeal, making the acquittal final.

Global Recognition

O Yeong-su became known around the world after playing Oh Il-nam in Netflix's hit series 'Squid Game.' In 2022, he won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in Television for his performance in the series. (ANI)