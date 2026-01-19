The Rise of Kriti Sanon: How Every Role Is Taking Her Stardom to the Next Level
From her debut to her latest ventures, Kriti Sanon has consistently gravitated towards roles that challenge conventions and expand the creative canvas of mainstream Hindi cinema.
Today, she occupies a rare casting sweet spot, equally trusted to headline intimate, performance-driven narratives and scale-heavy commercial franchises.
Kriti continues to emerge as a preferred choice for filmmakers seeking both credibility and star presence. Each character she has portrayed has not only widened her range but also reinforced her steady ascent as one of the most compelling actors of her generation.
Mimi : Mimi
A defining chapter in her career, Mimi showcased Kriti’s emotional depth and transformative commitment. From innocence to resilience, she carried the film through vulnerability, strength, and maternal instinct. The performance not only earned critical acclaim but also a National Award, firmly establishing her as a serious actor willing to take creative risks.
Bhediya : Dr Anika
In a genre-bending horror comedy, Kriti played Dr Anika with an air of mystery and quiet authority. The role distanced her from familiar tropes, allowing her to experiment within a fantastical narrative while maintaining intrigue and presence.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya : Sifra
As Sifra, an AI humanoid, Kriti ventured into futuristic storytelling rarely explored in Hindi cinema. Her performance balanced mechanical precision with emotional nuance, making the character both surreal and empathetic. It underlined her readiness to embrace unconventional scripts and unfamiliar terrain.
Bareilly Ki Barfi : Bitti
As Bitti, Kriti broke the mould of the conventional Hindi film heroine. Fearless, flawed, and unapologetically herself, she embodied a small-town woman with agency and voice. The performance positioned her as a credible lead who could shoulder a film driven by character rather than spectacle.
Heropanti : Dimpy
Kriti made her debut as Dimpy, a young woman navigating the tension between tradition and personal choice. Even within a commercial framework, her performance carried emotional grounding and quiet strength. It marked the arrival of an actor capable of lending depth to roles often written on the margins.
Luka Chuppi : Rashmi
Rashmi allowed Kriti to engage with a socially relevant narrative through a modern, assertive lens. Her character led the relationship dynamics, challenging societal discomfort around live-in relationships with confidence and clarity. The role reinforced her instinct for balancing mass appeal with contemporary storytelling.
Tere Ishk Mein : Mukti
In Tere Ishk Mein, Kriti is most intense transformations yet. Portraying Mukti, a character rooted in raw emotion and rugged reality, the film explores a deeper, more unsettling emotional landscape. The role signals another decisive step in her journey towards complex, performance-first storytelling.
Crew : Divya Rana
In Crew, Kriti stepped into a glossy, high-energy heist universe as a sharp, stylish air hostess. Her performance blended humour, confidence, and street-smart instinct, proving her ease within ensemble-driven commercial entertainers without losing individual impact.
