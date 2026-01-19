Viral pictures of Kriti Sanon with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia from her sister Nupur Sanon's wedding have surfaced. Fans reacted with 'Nazar na lage' to the adorable snaps. The duo were seen together at multiple wedding festivities in Udaipur.

"Nazar na lage" -- This is how fans reacted to the viral pictures of actor Kriti Sanon with her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia from her sister Nupur Sanon's wedding festivities in Udaipur.

On Sunday, Kabir took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures with Team Bride from Nupur and Stebin's dreamy wedding. While all the photos were absolutely adorable, what truly caught everyone's attention were his pictures with Kriti. Have a look at those snaps here. Aren't they looking adorable? For the Christian wedding ceremony of Nupur and Stebin, Kriti opted for a turquoise blue gown. Kabir looked dapper in a white tuxedo.

This picture is from Nupur and Stebin's Haldi ceremony.

As soon as Kabir shared pictures with Kriti, her fans, in no time, chimed in the comment section and dropped heartfelt reactions for the rumoured couple. "Nazar na lage," a social media user commented. "Finally kabir and kirti in one frame," another netizen wrote. "No nazar...lovely," an Instagram user wrote.

Kriti did not comment but did react to the post with a like.

Kriti's Birthday Wish for Kabir

Last November, Kriti extended a cute birthday wish to Kabir Bahia. Taking to her Instagram story, Kriti shared a selfie with Kabir from what appears to be a beachy vacation.The 'Cocktail 2' star looks stunning in green beachwear, while Kabir could be seen in a black outfit. The duo cheerfully posed for the camera, showcasing their strong bond. "Happy Birthday to the one I can be stupid with! May this world never change the good heart you have!" Kriti wrote in her sweet and small message.

Amid growing speculation, neither Kriti nor Kabir has officially confirmed their relationship.

On The Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti has several projects lined up for this year. One of them is 'Cocktail 2' with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. (ANI)