Following the Kerala High Court's lifting of the ban on 'The Kerala Story 2', director Kamakhya Narayan Singh hailed the 'victory of truth'. He stated the film is an 'emotion' and a responsibility to show how girls are being victimized.

'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond' director Kamakhya Narayan Singh has addressed the ongoing protests, as cinema halls across the country reopened screenings of the film.

'Truth is never defeated'

Speaking to ANI, Kamakhya Narayan Singh weighed on the victory of truth after the Kerala High Court lifted the ban on the film on Friday. "Satya pareshan hota hai par kabhi parajit nahi hota hai. Court ke judgement ke baad yeh baat satya saabit hui hai. Yeh kahaani humare liye sirf ek film nahi hai, yeh ek emotion hai (Truth is troubled, but it is never defeated. After the judgment of the court, this has been proved to be the truth. This story is not just a film for us, it is an emotion)" he said.

Yeh humari responsibility hai ki desh ke log jaane kis tarah se humari betiyon ko conspiracy se fasaya ja raha hai. Unko victim banaya jar aha hai. (It is our responsibility that all the people of the country know that how our daughters are being trapped by doing conspiracy. They are being made victims)" he added.

'Spiritual sequel tells story of the entire country'

Reflecting on the message that 'The Kerala Story 2' conveys, Singh explained that it shows the fights of the girls, who have come forward with their stories. "The entire country should know about them," he continued.

Kamakhya Narayan Singh also opened up about the protests across the country against the film and explained, "Some videos have come from Kerala, where some people are protesting. But I think these are just some lumpent elements in the society. We have the freedom of expression. Our film is a spiritual sequel, which tells the story of the entire country and not just Kerala. This is spreading in every lane, every corner, every neighbourhood."

He urged audiences to watch 'The Kerala Story 2', stating that the film should reach more people to create awareness.

Kerala High Court lifts stay on release

The Kerala High Court Division Bench on Friday lifted the stay on the release of the film 'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond'.

High Court Division Bench of Justices SA Dharmadhikari and PV Balakrishnan stayed interim order passed by Single Bench Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, which stayed the release for 15 days.

The film follows the lives of three young women who fall into what the film describes as deceptive marriages and face alleged forced religious conversions.