Actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav addressed the Rs 9 crore loan case in a press meet, revealing he has projects worth over Rs 1000 crore lined up. He thanked fans for their support and promised to return the money they sent.

Actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav held a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday to address the ongoing Rs 9 crore loan case and share his side of the story. Rajpal arrived at the press meet along with his lawyer, Bhaskar Upadhyay. During the interaction, the actor spoke openly about his legal battle, upcoming work plans, and the lessons he has learned over the past decade.

Future Work and Financial Commitments

During his media interaction, the 'Bhul Bhulaiyaa' actor revealed that he has projects lined up for the next seven years, with a total worth exceeding Rs 1000 crore. He also mentioned that he is committed to 10 films over the coming period. Speaking about the scale of his upcoming work and branding projects, the actor said, "Over the next 7 years, I have branding projects valued at Rs 1200 crore. I've secured 4 agreements, which don't include films. Some of these projects are worth Rs 200 crore, while others go up to Rs 2000 crore. The income is a mix of fees and equity in the projects. I also have 10 films lined up."

Gratitude for Public Support

Rajpal also spoke about the support he received during his time in jail. The actor said people from all walks of life, including fans and well-wishers, came forward to help him. Talking about the support and the "sympathy" he received, he said, "In the past 20 days, I've received everything from kids' piggy banks to Rs 1 crore through social media, and much more. I'll be issuing a statement to thank them, and there are 4-5 people I want to specifically mention. I also want to express my gratitude to those who wish to remain anonymous."

"I want to thank them for their sympathy, but I also want to ask them to send their bank details. I just need time from them, but I will pay them all back with respect. However, I can't repay the debt of so many kids across the nation who stood with me," he added.

Legal Update on Cheque Bounce Case

For those unaware, the Delhi High Court recently granted an interim suspension of Yadav's sentence until March 18 in the cheque bounce case. The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma directed the actor to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, along with one surety of the same amount. The court noted that Rs 1.5 crore has been deposited in the respondent's bank account while considering the relief. (ANI)