Who Is Kabir Bahia? Everything to Know About Kriti Sanon’s Mystery Beau
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is making headlines over her rumoured relationship with Kabir Bahia, a UK-based businessman. Frequent sightings and social media moments have fans and media buzzing about their mysterious bond.
The Buzz Around Their Relationship
Bollywood star Kriti Sanon has recently been making headlines for her alleged relationship with Kabir Bahia, a name that has caught the attention of fans and entertainment media alike. While neither Kriti nor Kabir has officially confirmed their relationship, frequent public sightings and glimpses shared on social media have sparked widespread speculation and curiosity about the nature of their bond.
Who Is Kabir Bahia? Background & Profile
Kabir Bahia is said to be a UK-based businessman from a well-established family. Reports suggest that he studied in England and later pursued higher education in business-related fields. He is also believed to be the son of Kuljinder Bahia, the founder of the prominent UK travel company, Southall Travel. Despite not being associated with the film industry, Kabir has been spotted with Kriti at several high-profile events, signaling a growing closeness between the two.
Public Appearances & Fan Reactions
The duo has been photographed together at various occasions, from international vacations in Europe to social gatherings and sporting events like UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi. These appearances, often shared on social media by Kriti herself, have fueled fans’ interest and discussions, leading many to speculate that their connection may be more than just friendship. Moments from family celebrations, festive occasions, and casual outings have only added to the curiosity surrounding them.
Dating Rumours and Speculations
While the pair has not publicly confirmed dating, the consistent public presence and shared experiences hint at a special bond. For Kriti, whose personal life often attracts attention as much as her film projects, the rumoured association with Kabir Bahia continues to keep fans intrigued. As Bollywood watchers await any official statements, it seems the connection between Kriti and Kabir is one that is increasingly impossible to ignore.
