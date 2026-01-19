Kabir Bahia is said to be a UK-based businessman from a well-established family. Reports suggest that he studied in England and later pursued higher education in business-related fields. He is also believed to be the son of Kuljinder Bahia, the founder of the prominent UK travel company, Southall Travel. Despite not being associated with the film industry, Kabir has been spotted with Kriti at several high-profile events, signaling a growing closeness between the two.