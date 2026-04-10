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From Ram Charan to Shah Rukh Khan: What It Really Costs to Own a Private Jet? Price, Income & EMIs Explained
Ever dreamt of owning a private jet, just like your favourite stars? It's more than just buying a plane. We break down the massive costs and the mind-boggling monthly EMIs involved.
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These celebrities all have their own planes
Many stars like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Nayanthara own private jets. Even big names like Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, and Mukesh Ambani have them. But ever wondered what it really costs? We've got all the details on the price, income needed, and the shocking EMIs.
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How much does a private jet cost?
Buying a private jet isn't cheap. The plane itself costs around ₹50 crore. Then, you have to pay for registration and bringing it to India. Add GST and customs duty, and that's another ₹20 to ₹22 crore. So, a private jet will set you back by over ₹70 crore by the time it lands here.
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Image Credit : Nayanatara/Instagram
How much is the EMI per month?
Most billionaires pay the full amount at once. But if you take a loan, the EMI is huge. Say you pay ₹10 crore as a down payment and take a ₹40 crore loan. Banks will charge 9% to 11% interest. For a seven-year loan, you'll pay a monthly EMI of around ₹75 lakh!
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Image Credit : Shy Aviation
The annual cost is staggering
Owning the jet is just the start. You need to spend ₹1 to ₹1.5 crore a year on salaries for two pilots and crew. Parking and insurance will cost another ₹1 crore. Add ₹50 lakh for annual repairs and software updates. Plus, every hour you fly costs ₹2 lakh for fuel and landing fees. In total, you're looking at ₹16 crore a year just for maintenance!
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