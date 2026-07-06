Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will be paired as the lead couple for the first time in an untitled situational comedy. The film, directed by Shashie Vermaa and also starring Kumud Mishra, is set in Delhi and will release in April 2027.

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha Team Up as Leads for First Time

Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are set to be paired opposite each other on screen for the first time in an untitled situational comedy directed by Shashie Vermaa. Backed by Scenework Productions and Giriraj Productions, the Delhi-set film also stars acclaimed actor Kumud Mishra and is scheduled to begin filming in the second half of 2026 ahead of its planned theatrical release in April 2027.

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Although Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have shared screen space in the popular 'Fukrey' franchise over the years, this marks the first time they will headline a story as an on-screen pair.

A Character-Driven Story with Social Commentary

The makers describe the film as a character-driven situational comedy set against the colourful and chaotic backdrop of Delhi. Shashie Vermaa, known for his work as an actor in 'Bala', 'Gunjan Saxena' and 'Kathal', as well as his writing and directing credits including 'AK47' and 'Murga Trophy', will direct the project. The film is expected to blend humour, emotion and slice-of-life storytelling with elements of social commentary.

Cast and Crew Share Their Excitement

Speaking about the project, Ali Fazal said, "I've always believed that the best comedies come from honest characters and believable situations. The moment I read this script, I knew there was something special about it. It's also exciting to finally explore a completely new dynamic with Richa on screen, and I'm really looking forward to what we'll create together. Shashie sirs work is truly something i have followed and have wanted to work with him and that is also a huge reason for me to be part of this project," in a press note.

Richa Chadha said, "What drew me in was the simplicity and authenticity of the writing. It's funny, emotional and deeply rooted in everyday life with a great social commentary angle to the story. Ali and I have shared the screen before, but never quite like this, and I'm genuinely excited for audiences to see us together in an entirely new space. The story reminded me of my first school days which was in Jamuna Paar in Delhi and I am very excited to share screen with Ali, hes a gifted actor. We have never had the opportunity to work together in this capacity, previously we worked on Fukrey which was more of an adversarial role".

Director Shashie Vermaa said, "This is a story that celebrates people, relationships, the lens of the society and the chaos that a small moment can bring in someone's life that can turn it all topsy turvy. Delhi itself is almost a character in the film. Having performers like Ali, Richa and Kumud brings incredible depth, spontaneity and heart to the world we've created, and I can't wait to begin filming."

Mukesh Giri of Giriraj Productions said, "From the very beginning, this story stood out because of its honesty, humour and universal appeal. Bringing together Ali and Richa in a pairing audiences haven't seen before, alongside an actor of Kumud Mishra's calibre and under the direction of Shashie Vermaa, makes this an incredibly exciting project for all of us. We look forward to taking this film to audiences in 2027," in a press note.

The untitled comedy is slated to go on floors in the latter half of 2026 before arriving in cinemas in April 2027.