At this point, the online replies reflect quick reactions rather than thorough evaluations. More organised reviews and critical assessments are likely to emerge as the day progresses and more people from various places have the opportunity to see the film during the Sankranti holiday period.

The RajaSaab tells the narrative of a young guy who is suffering financial difficulties and turns to his ancestral land in an attempt to address his problems. The film's major plot revolves around how this circumstance plays out within the context of a fantasy horror comedy.