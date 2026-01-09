Horror-comedy films have been around for a long time, and many of them are quite engaging. However, this movie's specialty is that it's Prabhas's first time in this genre, blending fantasy elements, romance, and full-on entertainment. Plus, it's special to see Prabhas doing comedy after many years. All this raised expectations for the film. But did the movie meet those expectations? That's something to think about. It's safe to say it was disappointing for the most part. However, technically, the movie is very good. The chosen story is fresh and interesting. You could say no other film has had a story like this. Also, the way the main plot is presented is new and engaging. They called it a fantasy horror-comedy, but it has a lot of psychological thriller elements, which became the main strength of the film.

The first half of the movie moves along at a fun pace. The introduction of Sanjay Dutt's character and a slight reveal of the backstory create curiosity. The horror elements are scary. After that, the story continues with scenes of Prabhas with his grandmother in a village, her waiting for Kanakaraju, and the search for the grandfather. The three heroines are introduced here, trying to win over the audience with their glamour. Prabhas attempts comedy at every step from the beginning. The story feels a bit slow until they enter the fort. The scenes after entering the fort are somewhat engaging, while others feel routine. The interval episode, however, is engaging and interesting. It makes you say 'Wow!' The entire second half takes place in the fort. After entering the fort, their struggles to get out, Prabhas's romance with Malavika, then Nidhhi's arrival and romance with her, and finally Riddhi's arrival... these scenes of Prabhas being caught between three heroines are funny only to an extent. For the most part, they are irritating and feel forced.

The comedy in the first half didn't work much. But the second half had some laughs and was enjoyable. The way the psychological elements were shown was good. They were new and engaging, making you think. The climax was handled well; it's on another level. Overall, they created a good buzz with the climax. It's also noteworthy that they left a lead for Part 2. Overall, the first half of the movie feels slow, which the second half somewhat covers for. However, many comedy scenes fell flat. They didn't work at all in the first half and felt forced. Many scenes seem illogical. The story just goes in circles without moving forward. At the same time, the love episodes don't connect well. Some comedy in the second half and the climax can be called the main strengths of the movie.