Image Credit : Instagram

Release Date: January 9, 2026

This is a South Indian horror-comedy film, made in Telugu, and will have a pan-India release. Along with Telugu, the film can be watched in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Maruthi Dasari has directed the film. Prabhas is in the lead role, and with him, actors like Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar will be seen.