Kaantha To De De Pyaar De 2: 10 Movies Releasing This Friday; Check List
This Friday, November 14, about 10 films are set to release in theaters. This includes some action thrillers, as well as some comedy and horror films. Audiences will get to see Bollywood, South Indian, Hollywood movies. Let's find out these films
De De Pyaar De 2
Ajay Devgn's film De De Pyaar De 2 is releasing in theaters on Friday, November 14. It's a romantic comedy. It also stars R Madhavan, Ishita Dutta, Meezaan Jafri, and Javed Jaffrey.
Kaal Trighori
Director Nitin N Vaidya's film Kaal Trighori is also releasing this Friday. It's a supernatural horror film starring Arbaaz Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Aditya Srivastava.
Kaantha
South actor Dulquer Salmaan's film Kaantha will also be in theaters on November 14. It's a Tamil period drama directed by Selvamani Selvaraj. It stars Samuthirakani and Rana Daggubati.
Gaatha
Based on the concept of reincarnation, the movie Gaatha Vaibhava is directed by Sunil Kumar. Releasing on Friday, this film stars Ashika Ranganath and SS Dushyanth in lead roles.
Dawood
The Tamil film Dawood will be in theaters from November 14. It stars Datho Radharavi, Linga, Sai Dheena, Abhishek, Jayakumar, and Shara in lead roles. It is directed by Prashant Raman.
The Running Man
Directed by Edgar Wright, The Running Man is a dystopian action thriller. It stars Glen Powell, William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, and Josh Brolin.
Movies to Release
On Friday, November 14, films like School Life, Love OTP, Kumki 2, and Baby Girl are also releasing in theaters.