Priyanka Chopra Upcoming Movies: Globe Trotter To Krrish 4; Check The Full List
Priyanka Chopra is making a comeback to Indian cinema after 5 years. This time, she's part of a Telugu film directed by S.S. Rajamouli. Her first look from the film has also been revealed. Find out what other upcoming films Priyanka Chopra has
Image Credit : Instagram@Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra in S.S. Rajamouli's film
Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, this film, now called Globe Trotter, has a budget of ₹1000 crore. It stars Mahesh Babu and may release in 2026.
Image Credit : Social Media
Priyanka Chopra returning with Hrithik Roshan?
Priyanka Chopra might return in 'Krrish 4' with Hrithik Roshan, who is also directing. The film's unconfirmed budget is ₹700 crore, with a possible 2026 release.
Image Credit : Instagram@Priyanka Chopra
The Bluff
A Hollywood action-drama by Frank E. Flowers, starring Priyanka Chopra. Expected on Prime Video by late 2025.
Image Credit : Instagram@Priyanka Chopra
Judgement Day
An American comedy by Nicholas Stoller, starring Will Ferrell, Zac Efron, and Priyanka Chopra. The film is in pre-production, with no release date announced yet.
Image Credit : Facebook
Citadel Season 2
The first season in 2023 was a hit. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starred. Filming for season 2 has started, with a possible 2026 release for the audience.
