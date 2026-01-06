- Home
The Raja Saab REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Prabhas' Horror-Comedy worth the Hype? Read On
The biggest horror-comedy movie `The Raja Saab`, starring Prabhas, is set to release this Friday. In light of this, the first review report for the film has come out.
Prabhas's first horror-comedy film `The Raja Saab`
Prabhas returns after a year with `The Raja Saab`, his first horror-comedy. Directed by Maruthi, it stars Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Nidhhi Agerwal. It's a big-budget film.
`The Raja Saab` First Review
The movie is ready for release, and the first review is out with positive buzz. Reputed overseas critic Umair Sandhu called it a 'paisa vasool' (money's worth) mass entertainer.
Highlights in The Raja Saab
Prabhas is back with a bang, his role being the film's biggest highlight. Sanjay Dutt's role is a surprise, and their scenes are amazing. The last 30 mins are a huge asset.
A Perfect Sankranti Festival Movie
Despite some boring moments, it's a perfect festival movie for Sankranti. Nidhhi Agerwal is cute, and the songs are good. The direction and VFX are next level. It's an enjoyable horror ride.
The Raja Saab Censor Report
`The Raja Saab` is censored with a U/A certificate and a runtime of 189 mins. Director Maruthi says it's 50% comedy, 20% fantasy, and 20% emotion. A true horror-comedy.
