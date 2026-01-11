- Home
- Entertainment
- The Raja Saab Fire Incident: Aarti Plates, Crackers Cause Panic Inside Odisha Theatre
The Raja Saab Fire Incident: Aarti Plates, Crackers Cause Panic Inside Odisha Theatre
A fire broke out during a showing of 'The Raja Saab' in an Odisha cinema when fans brought in aarti dishes, ignited lights, and let off fireworks, sparking fear among viewers.
The Raja Saab Fire Incident
A screening of the recently released Telugu flick. On January 9, fans celebrating the arrival of star Prabhas set fire to a crowded Odisha movie hall by burning candles and exploding crackers inside.
The event, which occurred in front of the screen during the star's entrance routine, caused fear as smoke and flames spoilt the watching experience and forced several audience members to leave the hall. The fire resulted in no recorded injuries or casualties.
The Raja Saab Fire Incident
The Raja Saab opened in theatres on January 9 after being postponed several times. Large audiences flocked at several theatres on the opening day of performances, anxious to see Prabhas' comeback to the fantasy thriller and mass entertainment genres.
The Raja Saab Fire Incident
Social media videos show fans cheering, tossing confetti, and showing their joy throughout crucial parts such as the crocodile fight and musical sections.
#ହଲ୍ରେ_ଲାଗିଲା_ନିଆଁ
-ସିନେମା ହଲ୍ରେ ଲାଗିଲା ନିଆଁ
-ରାୟଗଡ଼ା ଅଶୋକ ଟକିଜ୍ ହଲ୍ରେ ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ
-ହଲ୍ରେ ସାଉଥ ସୁପରଷ୍ଟାର ପ୍ରଭାସଙ୍କ ଫିଲ୍ମ ଚାଲିଥିଲା
-ସିନେମାରେ ପ୍ରଭାସଙ୍କ ଏଣ୍ଟ୍ରି ବେଳେ ଅଘଟଣ
-ପ୍ରଭାସଙ୍କ ଏଣ୍ଟ୍ରି ବେଳେ ସ୍କ୍ରିନ ସାମ୍ନାରେ ଆଳତି କରିଥିଲେ,ବାଣ ଫୁଟାଇଥିଲେ ପ୍ରଶଂସକ ।
-ନିଆଁକୁ ଆୟତ୍ତ କରିଥିଲେ ହଲ୍ରେ… pic.twitter.com/AA1Fpoc2vp
— News18 Odia (@News18Odia) January 10, 2026
The Raja Saab Fire Incident
Celebrations erupted as some supporters carried aarti ki thaali inside the auditorium. According to viral videos, lamps were lighted and arrows were thrown in front of the screen to commemorate Prabhas' on-screen arrival. The fire started when one of these joyful activities ignited items at the front of the hall.
The Raja Saab Fire Incident
Prabhas plays the lead in the film Raja Saab, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Boman Irani. The film's release drew a lot of attention, with fans showing up in droves for screenings around the country.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.