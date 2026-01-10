- Home
The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas starrer got off to great start at box office. Even with a huge first-day haul, this horror-comedy directed by Maruthi Dasari couldn't top the opening day collections of 5 of Prabhas's biggest movies
The Raja Saab
- Day 1 India earnings: ₹63.3 cr
- Total India: NA
- Worldwide: NA
The film also stars Malavika Mohanan. See Prabhas's top 5 openers below...
1. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (All-Time Blockbuster)
- Day 1 India earnings: ₹121 cr
- Total India: ₹1030.42 cr
- Worldwide: ₹1788.06 cr
Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, this 2017 epic is still Prabhas's biggest opener.
2. Kalki 2898 AD (Blockbuster)
- Day 1 India earnings: ₹93.3 cr
- Total India: ₹646.31 cr
- Worldwide: ₹1042.25 cr
This 2024 sci-fi epic is directed by Nag Ashwin and stars Amitabh Bachchan.
3. Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (Hit)
- Day 1 India earnings: ₹90.7 cr
- Total India: ₹406.45 cr
- Worldwide: ₹617.75 cr
This 2023 action thriller from director Prashanth Neel also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.
4. Saaho (Flop)
- Day 1 India earnings: ₹89 cr
- Total earnings: ₹310.60 cr
- Worldwide: ₹451.00 cr
This 2019 action thriller from director Sujeeth also features Shraddha Kapoor.
5. Adipurush (Disaster)
- Day 1 India earnings: ₹86.75 cr
- Total India: ₹288.15 cr
- Worldwide: ₹393 cr
This 2023 mythological action film by Om Raut also features Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.
