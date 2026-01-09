- Home
Superstar Prabhas’s The Raja Saab has hit theatres, receiving mixed reviews, while rumors circulate that the film is a copy of Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa, sparking debate among audiences and critics alike.
Prabhas’s The Raja Saab Sparks Comparisons
Prabhas’s latest film The Raja Saab has drawn comparisons to Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa, as both fall under the psychological horror thriller genre. Viewers have noticed similarities in tone and suspense, sparking debates on social media and entertainment forums about originality and inspiration.
Producers Deny Copy Claims
The makers of The Raja Saab have strongly refuted claims that the film is a copy of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Producer TG Vishwa Prasad emphasized that the narratives are entirely different, and any resemblance is coincidental, underscoring that the film brings a unique storyline and fresh perspective.
Distinct Storyline and Fantasy World
According to Vishwa Prasad, The Raja Saab is set in a fantasy world, distinguishing it from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The story revolves around a greedy man fixated on his ancestral home, whose obsession traps him, combining horror, suspense, and fantasy elements in an original setting.
Star-Studded Cast Brings Depth
The film features a stellar ensemble including Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani. Their performances are expected to enhance the psychological tension and dramatic arcs, adding layers to the narrative while keeping the audience engaged throughout the thriller’s intense sequences.
Box Office Performance
Since its release, The Raja Saab has earned ₹28.34 crore, including paid premieres, marking a strong start at the box office. The film’s commercial performance indicates solid audience interest, despite ongoing comparisons to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and sets the stage for further discussions in cinema circles.
