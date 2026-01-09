- Home
The Raja Saab was released in theaters on Friday. The film didn't get a great response from audiences or critics. Most people are saying that director Maruti's film has a very weak screenplay and the stars' acting isn't special either.
Net worth of The Raja Saab's star cast
Director Maruti's film The Raja Saab is a multi-starrer horror-comedy action movie with a budget of 300 crores. The film is out, so let's talk about the net worth of its stars.
Prabhas's Net Worth
Prabhas plays the lead in The Raja Saab. Fans eagerly awaited it, but many found his acting weak. His net worth is reportedly 250 crores.
How much wealth does Sanjay Dutt have
Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt is also in Prabhas's film The Raja Saab. He plays a scary role, and his acting is being praised. His net worth is around 295 crores.
Brahmanandam's assets
Top South Indian comedian Brahmanandam also appears in The Raja Saab. According to reports, Brahmanandam has assets worth 550 crores.
How much wealth does Nidhhi Agerwal have
Nidhhi Agerwal, one of the lead actresses in The Raja Saab, is also making waves. She's been active in the South industry for a while. Her net worth is 248 crores.
Malavika Mohanan's wealth
Malavika Mohanan is known for her stunning looks. She is also part of The Raja Saab. Her net worth is estimated to be between 20 and 40 crores.
Riddhi Kumar
Riddhi Kumar also has a lead role in The Raja Saab. Though her career is short, she's popular. Her net worth is reportedly 12 crores.
