Prabhas's movie 'The Raja Saab' is the first film to be released this Sankranti. Let's find out in this article how many of Prabhas's movies were released for Sankranti in the past.
Prabhas The Raja Saab Movie
'The Raja Saab' started the Sankranti buzz. Premieres began in AP on Jan 8. After some confusion in Telangana, shows started late in Hyderabad. The film is directed by Maruthi.
After Darling, this is it
Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Nidhhi Agerwal are the heroines. This movie hit theaters as a horror-comedy. It's the first film with a touch of comedy from Prabhas since 'Darling'.
Response to The Raja Saab movie
The trailers and songs of 'Raja Saab' were a hit with fans. Audience feedback is positive on the comedy and interval scenes. This is Prabhas's third Sankranti release after 'Varsham' and 'Yogi'.
Varsham
Starring Trisha and Prabhas, 'Varsham' was a blockbuster love story released for Sankranti 2004. It competed with films by Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi, becoming a huge success.
Yogi
Prabhas's other Sankranti release was 'Yogi' in 2007. Directed by V.V. Vinayak, it was a disaster. It couldn't compete with Allu Arjun's 'Desamuduru' which released at the same time.
