The RajaSaab OTT Release: Where to Stream Prabhas’ Horror-Comedy After Theatres
The Telugu horror comedy The RajaSaab had its global theatrical debut on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Sankranti holiday. Maruthi wrote and directed the film, which is a big festive release and stars Prabhas in the lead role.
Where to Watch The RajaSaab Online
As the film begins its theatrical run today, people' attention has understandably focused on its performance in theatres, particularly during the critical holiday period. Simultaneously, there is rising interest in when and where the film will be accessible for streaming following its theatrical run.
It is worth noting that the filmmakers have prioritised the film's theatrical release for the time being, and there has been no official word about its internet premiere date.
According to sources, JioHotstar has bought The RajaSaab's post-theatrical digital rights. If this information is correct, the picture is expected to be streamed on the platform once its theatrical run has ended. However, no official confirmation from the production team or the streaming provider has yet to be provided, and no date has been given.
As with most major Telugu movies, the OTT launch is expected to occur only after the film has completed its full theatrical run, guaranteeing that cinemagoers have exclusive access throughout the initial period.
Film Genre, Casting, and Production Details
The RajaSaab combines aspects of humour, action, romance, and drama with supernatural undertones, placing it in the fantasy horror comedy genre. Along with Prabhas, the cast features Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, who is making her Telugu film debut with this movie, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab.
The film was produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, with Ishan Saksena serving as a co-producer. Thaman S wrote the project's music, and Karthik Palani handled the photography. Editing is managed by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.
Rajeevan served as the production designer, and Swetha Thanay was credited with the costume design. SKN works as the creative producer.
On the technical side, the visual effects department is directed by VFX creative producer Praveen Kilaru, and Deccan Dreams handles both VFX and digital intermediate projects. Sujith Kumar Kolli is listed as the CEP, with Anuraag Rajesh as the PMF VFX studio head and Surya Kambhampati as the VFX head.
Ram-Laxman and King Solomon choreographed the action sequences. Yugandhar G does colour grading, while Dattu M manages post-production. T. Udaya Kumar does sound mixing at Sound Vibe Studios, while Sync Cinema creates sound designs. Walls & Trends handles marketing, while Kishore Surapaneni is the manufacturing controller.
The RajaSaab is now in its theatrical phase. The digital rights of The Raja Saab have been bought by Jio Hotstar. The film will most likely be available for streaming by the end of February 2026. However, the developers have yet to declare an official OTT release date.
