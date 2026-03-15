Kareena’s fitness philosophy focuses on consistency rather than extreme dieting or quick weight loss. She often trains five to six days a week, combining strength training, functional exercises, and high-intensity interval workouts (HIIT).

Yoga is also a major part of her lifestyle. The actress has practiced yoga for years and credits it for improving flexibility, recovery, and mental well-being.

Apart from yoga, Kareena also incorporates Pilates and kickboxing, which help build core strength and endurance. Fitness experts say this mix of workouts improves overall balance, stamina, and muscle tone.