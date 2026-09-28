Taylor Swift honored the late Dolly Parton and made history at the 2026 MTV VMAs by becoming the most-awarded artist. She won video of the year and other top honors, and also debuted the music video for her new single, 'Patient Zero'.

Taylor Swift's Tribute to Dolly Parton

Singer Taylor Swift remembered late icon Dolly Parton at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards with a heartfelt tribute. While accepting one of her awards at the ceremony, Taylor said that she would be a fan of Dolly Parton for life. "Everything that happened in her life or her career, she channeled back into love and gratitude and appreciation for her fans," she said, as per Variety. Dolly Parton passed away after a 'brief battle' with cancer at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Centre in Nashville on August 25, 2026.

A Historic Night at the VMAs

Meanwhile, speaking of MTV VMAS, Taylor Swift made history as she surpassed Beyoncé to become the most-awarded artist in the show’s history. The pop star accepted the inaugural artist director honor, took home the biggest award of the night, video of the year, and debuted her new music video, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Life of a Showgirl singer was introduced by friend Dakota Johnson. “Taylor Swift is a storyteller,” Johnson told the crowd. “She is an architect of emotional landscapes filled with the most intimate and intricate details.” Johnson pointed out that Swift is the most decorated artist in the VMAs‘ history.

A video package showing Swift’s work as a music video director played before Johnson invited Swift to the stage to accept her accolade — the singer stopped to hug Off Campus star Ella Bright before she made her way to the stage.

Swift thanked MTV for championing music videos and providing a platform for the art form “so long ago,” before expressing her gratitude to her fans. The singer also revealed that she has been involved in the creation of 60 music videos throughout her career, including 18 that she wrote and directed herself.

She then introduced the music video for her latest single, “Patient Zero,” which stars Johnson and Colin Farrell. (ANI)