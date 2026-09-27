Nani and Kayadu Lohar star in The Paradise, which is currently running in theatres. Srikanth Odela of Dasara fame directs this movie. Mohan Babu, Sampoornesh Babu, and Priyadarshi play important roles.

The Savari tribe fights for their rights after living without an identity for 200 years. Nani plays the character Jadal and leads a revolution for these people in this mass commercial film.