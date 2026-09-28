Virat Kohli slammed his 55th ODI century, an unbeaten 139 off 88 balls, to guide India to a win against the West Indies. The star batter also crossed the 15,000-run mark in ODIs. His brother Vikas and sister Bhawna celebrated his achievement.

Star India batter Virat Kohli once again delighted his fans, country and family with a sensational performance, as the 37-year-old produced a memorable knock against the West Indies to register his 55th ODI century.

Family Celebrates Kohli's Feat

Reacting to this latest feat of Virat, his brother Vikas Kohli gave a heartfelt shout-out to him. "Yes...here's to another one champ," Vikas posted on Instagram.

Virat's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra also celebrated her younger brother's milestone and expressed her pride in his latest achievement. Her post on Instagram read, "Reaching a milestone (checked), making a century (checked), making India win (checked). Just another day at the office. Always super proud of you Veeru."

A Record-Breaking Knock

Kohli's sensational knock not only helped India in the chase but also saw the right-handed batter breach the 15,000-run mark in ODI cricket and register his 86th international century. He also rewrote several records during his memorable innings. Chasing a target of 296, Kohli remained unbeaten on 139 off 88 balls, smashing 10 fours and nine sixes at a strike rate of over 157. His nine sixes were the most he has hit in a single ODI innings.

With the knock, Kohli's ODI tally rose to 15,080 runs in 315 matches and 303 innings, at an imposing average of 59.13. His record includes 55 centuries and 79 fifties, with a highest score of 183.

West Indies Innings

Earlier, batting first, the West Indies set India a target of 296 after Justin Greaves scored a century and Amir Jangoo remained unbeaten on 58 off 43 balls. The West Indies got off to a strong start with a 135-run opening partnership, but India's bowlers managed to keep the opposition below the 300-run mark. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming four wickets.

India's Successful Chase

During India's chase, captain Shubman Gill also produced a strong batting performance, scoring 110 and providing India with a solid foundation. However, Kohli took centre stage with his unbeaten 139, guiding India towards the target while completing another significant milestone in his illustrious ODI career. (ANI)