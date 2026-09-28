Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her 97th birth anniversary. He hailed her divine singing, her contribution to India's prosperity, and her unparalleled legacy in the world of music.

Remembering India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "On this, her birth anniversary, I pay my humble respects to the revered Lata Didi, who illuminated the name of our nation across the world with her divine singing talent. She not only adorned and enriched Bharatvarsha with her melodious notes but also steadfastly encouraged every endeavour linked to the prosperity of the country."

PM Modi also hailed Lata Mangeshkar’s immense contribution to Indian music, saying that her legacy will be remembered and cherished by generations to come. "Her unparalleled contribution to the world of Indian music will remain memorable for ages to come," he added.

Remembering the Nightingale of India

Lata Mangeshkar would have turned 97 today. She passed away in Mumbai in 2022 at the age of 92, leaving behind a legacy so vast that it continues to echo across generations. Often called the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar was not merely a playback singer; she was a cultural force.

An Extraordinary Career

From the 1940s onwards, her voice came to define the sound of Hindi cinema, while also shaping music in Marathi and many other Indian languages. She recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages. Her career was marked by an extraordinary partnership with India's greatest composers, including Naushad, SD Burman, RD Burman, Madan Mohan, Laxmikant-Pyarelal and AR Rahman. Songs like 'Aayega Aanewala,' 'Lag Jaa Gale,' 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya,' and 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' are not just musical milestones but emotional landmarks in India's musical memory.

Awards and Recognition

Recognition followed naturally. Lata Mangeshkar received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989, the Padma Bhushan in 1969, the Padma Vibhushan in 1999, and India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 2001. These awards acknowledged not only her artistic excellence but also her contribution to India's cultural identity.