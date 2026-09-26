The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 2: The Paradise, starring Nani and Kayadu Lohar, has maintained a strong pace at the worldwide box office. The Srikanth Odela directorial has crossed Rs 98 crore globally in just two days

Nani and Kayadu Lohar's The Paradise has continued its strong run at the worldwide box office. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the Telugu period action thriller hit theatres on September 24, 2026, and has recorded impressive numbers during its opening two days. Here's a look at the film's latest box office performance.

The Paradise Day 2 India Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, The Paradise collected Rs 14.90 crore net in India on Day 2. The film's total India net collection has reached Rs 61.15 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 72.50 crore.

The film recorded an overall Telugu 2D occupancy of 38.23% on Friday. Its morning shows registered 24.62% occupancy, which increased to 38.62% in the afternoon. The evening shows recorded 42.62%, while the night shows witnessed the highest occupancy at 47.08%.

The Paradise opened with Rs 34.65 crore net in India on Day 1, with its opening-day gross collection reported at Rs 54.90 crore. With the weekend now underway, the next two days will be crucial in determining the film's momentum.

The Paradise Worldwide Collection Reaches Rs 98.50 Crore

The film's global performance has also been noteworthy. As per Sacnilk's tracking, The Paradise has collected Rs 98.50 crore worldwide after two days, bringing it within touching distance of the Rs 100 crore milestone.

On Day 1, the film reportedly collected Rs 76.90 crore worldwide. This included Rs 54.90 crore from India and Rs 22 crore from overseas markets.

The strong opening in the Telugu market, along with the film's release across multiple languages, has contributed to its worldwide numbers. Its weekend collections will reveal whether the film can maintain the pace established during its opening days.

The Paradise Cast And Story

The Paradise features Nani and Kayadu Lohar in the lead, with Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Easwari Rao and Sampoornesh Babu also part of the cast. Srikanth Odela has directed and written the film, while Anirudh Ravichander has composed its music.

Set in Hyderabad's Paradise area, the story revolves around Jadal and the Savari community, who live under the influence of the powerful Malik family. Jadal's journey brings him into conflict with the influential family as he attempts to fight for his community's identity and rights.

Blending action and drama, the film explores themes of social inequality, discrimination, identity and the struggle for dignity. With the opening weekend still in progress, The Paradise's Saturday and Sunday collections will be closely watched.