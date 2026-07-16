Veteran singer Anup Jalota reacted to the Ram Mandir donation controversy, stating it will not impact the faith of devotees. An SIT investigation into the alleged embezzlement found suspicious incidents and procedural lapses at the Ayodhya temple.

Veteran singer Anup Jalota reacted to the ongoing Ram Mandir donation controversy, saying that the issue will not impact the faith of devotees. Speaking in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, the singer said, "These things will not change people's faith and devotion."

Jalota was in Raipur for a bhajan programme, where he spoke about the response he received from the audience and dignitaries in attendance. Reflecting on the event, he said, "It was a wonderful experience. The Governor, the Chief Minister, the Culture Minister and many others listened with great warmth and attention. Dr Raman Singh and his wife were also present. It encouraged me a lot."

SIT Investigation into Alleged Embezzlement

His comments on the Ram Mandir donation controversy come as the investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple continues. According to sources, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government, is expected to submit its final report within the next 24 to 48 hours. The SIT was granted a 15-day extension on July 1 to broaden the scope of its inquiry, with sources indicating that no further extension is likely.

Preliminary Findings and Recoveries

The SIT's preliminary report stated that around 70 suspicious incidents were captured on CCTV between April 27 and June 5, 2026. It said counting staff were allegedly seen concealing bundles of cash and identified several procedural lapses, including the absence of frisking at entry and exit points, inadequate control over personal belongings, and the counting of cash from multiple donation boxes together. The preliminary findings also mentioned the recovery of around Rs 78.94 lakh from some employees before the investigation, while an additional Rs 2.25 lakh was allegedly recovered from a bathroom attached to the counting room on June 4, 2026. However, the report said no prima facie evidence was found to support social media claims regarding missing silver bricks or other valuable offerings.

Judicial and Administrative Actions

Meanwhile, an Ayodhya court has extended the judicial custody of all eight accused in the case by 14 days, with the next hearing scheduled for July 27. The Supreme Court has also issued notices to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on petitions seeking an independent, court-monitored probe into the alleged misappropriation of donations. The apex court has directed the SIT to submit a status report on the investigation. Following the allegations, the trust accepted the resignations of then General Secretary Champat Rai and trust members Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao. (ANI)