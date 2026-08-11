Emraan Hashmi has denied reports of him playing Mehmood in a biopic, stating he was never approached. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of 'Awarapan 2', the sequel to his 2007 cult hit, also starring Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi.

Actor Emraan Hashmi has cleared the air surrounding reports of him portraying the legendary actor and comedian Mehmood. In an X post, Hashmi addressed the ongoing speculation and wrote, "Just to clarify, the reports about me playing Mehmood saab in a biopic are untrue. I haven't been approached for the film, nor am I doing it." Just to clarify, the reports about me playing Mehmood saab in a biopic are untrue. I haven’t been approached for the film, nor am I doing it. — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) August 10, 2026

This came after multiple reports surfaced, stating that Emraan Hashmi has been roped in to play Mehmood in a RD Burman biopic.

Emraan Hashmi's Upcoming Project: Awarapan 2

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi will be soon seen in the much-awaited 'Awarapan' sequel. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films, the sequel is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14. Alongside Hashmi, the sequel introduces Disha Patani in an action-heavy role as Zara, while veteran actor Shabana Azmi plays the film's antagonist, Nafisa.

First Glimpse of Shivam Pandit's Return

Earlier this month, the makers unveiled the film's trailer, offering the first full glimpse of Emraan Hashmi's return as Shivam Pandit nearly two decades after the original film became a cult favourite. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishesh Films (@visheshfilms)

The trailer presents a darker, vengeance-driven chapter for Shivam Pandit. According to the official synopsis, the story follows Shivam after his resurrection at a Buddhist monastery as he attempts to balance redemption, love and a return to the crime world.

The trailer marks Emraan Hashmi's return to one of his most memorable screen characters. The makers describe his comeback by stating, "Shivam Pandit is back! Nineteen years after he first broke hearts and took on the world, he returns carrying more pain, more rage, and a purpose that cannot be stopped."

Written by Bilal Siddiqui, 'Awarapan 2' is presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films and produced by Vishesh Bhatt. (ANI)