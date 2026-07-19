Christopher Nolan's epic fantasy 'The Odyssey' has made a powerful debut, earning over Rs 36 crore in just two days at the Indian box office. The film, starring Matt Damon, is also projected to have a record-breaking global opening weekend.

Ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan's latest film 'The Odyssey' is off to a strong start at the Indian Box Office. After a good opening on Friday, the film saw a solid jump in collections on Saturday, taking its two-day total past the Rs 36 crore mark according to estimates.

Indian Box Office Performance

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the epic fantasy action film saw a "fantastic growth" over Friday, with packed shows in several key markets. The film collected Rs 16.04 crore on Friday and added Rs 20.68 crore on Saturday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 36.72 crore across all versions. It is expected to perform even better on Sunday, he said.

#TheOdyssey continues its victory march on Saturday, registering a fantastic growth over Friday and reaffirming its tremendous acceptance among moviegoers. The film witnessed packed shows across key markets, with exceptionally strong word of mouth driving footfalls. With Sunday… pic.twitter.com/dE8psxAAhO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 19, 2026

Strong Global Opening

The film has also opened strongly worldwide. According to Variety, 'The Odyssey' earned USD 51 million on its opening day in North America from 3,919 screens. The report added that the film is expected to record Christopher Nolan's biggest global opening so far, with an estimated USD 257.8 million worldwide, including USD 137.3 million from 73 international markets.

About 'The Odyssey'

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, 'The Odyssey' is based on Homer's classic Greek epic. Matt Damon plays King Odysseus, while Tom Holland stars as his son Telemachus. The cast also includes Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, John Leguizamo and Mia Goth.

The film follows Odysseus as he faces dangerous creatures and difficult challenges during his ten-year journey home after the Trojan War. Along with its action and adventure, the story also focuses on the bond between Odysseus and his wife Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway.

'The Odyssey' is Nolan's first feature film after the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer and was released in theatres on July 17. (ANI)