Looking for a weekend full of suspense and edge-of-your-seat entertainment? These 7 crime thrillers on Netflix are perfect for binge-watching, packed with twists, mystery, and gripping storylines.

It's the perfect weekend to binge-watch the latest crime thrillers on Netflix, where suspense and adrenaline might just be what it needs. From edge-of-your-seats to scanning for psychological cat-and-mouse match-ups, these seven will catch you from beginning to end.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

7 Crime Thrillers on Netflix for Your Weekend Binge:

1. Murder Mystery

In this dizzying web of humorous suspense, Murder Mystery, starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, depicts a New York cop and his wife who somehow got embroiled in a billionaire's murder case while holidaying in Europe.

2. The Guilty

A gripping thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal, The Guilty centers around a 911 operator who receives a distress call from a kidnapped woman. The real-time story relies heavily on dialogue and sound to build tension, proving that suspense doesn't need big and elaborate shifts.

3. Nightcrawler

He features Jake Gyllenhaal as a consumptive aspirant videographer who pelts himself into the dark worlds of crime journalism in Los Angeles. The film examines moral issues and ambition, putting its viewers in a position that grows increasingly uncomfortable as the protagonist's behavior becomes increasingly sinister.

4. Zodiac

"Zodiac" follows a real story and explores the climb on the notorious Zodiac killer in San Francisco, in the late 1960s and 1970s. The film uses meticulous police work and journalistic investigation combined with a psychological tension that makes it a must-watch for true-crime enthusiasts.

5. Secret Obsession

A woman healing from trauma only to discover her husband may not be who he seems, this psychological thriller has twists and a lot of suspense. It is most probably for fans of cat-and-mouse narratives and tense storytelling.

6. Fractured

Starring Sam Worthington, Fractured is an intense tale of a man's desperate search for his wife and daughter, who mysteriously disappeared following an accident at a hospital. Reality perception is challenged at every turn within the story so that the suspense remains constantly alive.

7. The Stranger

With the story of a mysterious man exposing dark secrets of ordinary people leading to a sequence of incomprehensible events, this thriller would engage the viewer because of the unexpected twists in the plot that really had more to do with deception and betrayal.