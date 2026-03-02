Renowned Telugu director Boyapati Srinu visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple to offer prayers for people's well-being. He also spoke about his recent film 'Akhanda 2', starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, calling it the 'soul of India'.

Renowned Telugu film director Boyapati Srinu visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple on Monday and offered special prayers. The director arrived at Tirumala in the early hours and participated in temple rituals amid tight security arrangements. Temple priests welcomed him in accordance with traditional customs and also presented prasadam after the darshan.

Speaking briefly to the media, Boyapati Srinu expressed happiness over having the opportunity to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara and pray for the well-being and prosperity of people.

On the work front: 'Akhanda 2'

On the work front for Boyapati Srinu, he recently helmed Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer 'Akhanda 2'. According to the trailer, the film is based on Sanatan Dharma and its importance today. Nandamuri plays Akhanda, a protector of Hinduism in the film. In the sequel, Aadhi Pinisetty played a mystic and magically powerful man who could summon a demonic skeleton. The movie is jointly produced by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena under 14 Reels Plus and IVY Entertainment, respectively.

Director calls film 'soul of India'

The makers also held a special public screening of the film in Hyderabad, where a large number of students and members of the intellectual community took part. At the event, Boyapati Srinu called the film Akhanda 2, which highlights the Sanatan Dharma in the movie, the "soul of India".

"Akhanda 2" was released in Hindi. Everyone is watching the movie. This is the soul of India. Everyone should encourage this film. The Sanatan Dharma has been in existence for 1000 years. It is present today and will be in the future too. We organised the screening for the people of this generation so that they can watch the movie in theatres." (ANI)