Sonal Chauhan CONFIRMS She Is Safe in Dubai Amid Middle East Crisis; Read On
As tensions flare across West Asia after US–Israel strikes on Iran, actor Sonal Chauhan confirmed she is safe in Dubai after flight cancellations left her temporarily stranded and seeking help from Indian authorities
Sonal Chauhan Reassures Fans From Dubai
Amid rising geopolitical tensions, actor Sonal Chauhan took to Instagram Stories to confirm that she is safe in Dubai. She thanked well-wishers who had been messaging her and apologised for not being able to respond individually.
In her message, Chauhan urged people not to panic, describing Dubai as one of the safest places and expressing confidence in the UAE authorities. She stated that officials are actively working to ensure public safety and requested everyone to avoid spreading unnecessary fear.
Her clarification came after concerns grew online about her situation in the region.
Appeal to Indian Government After Flight Disruptions
A day before reassuring fans, Chauhan had revealed that she was stranded due to widespread flight cancellations triggered by the ongoing conflict. She publicly appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tagged the Ministry of External Affairs along with Consulate General of India, Dubai seeking guidance and assistance.
In her appeal, she explained that there was no clear timeline for her return to India and requested official support for a safe journey back home. The post quickly gained attention, with many fans expressing concern and urging authorities to respond.
Escalating Conflict Behind Travel Chaos
The regional instability intensified after joint military action by the United States and Israel reportedly led to the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. What began as what Israel described as a pre-emptive strike escalated into retaliatory exchanges across West Asia.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claimed responsibility for attacks on multiple US-linked targets, while counter-operations were carried out against pro-Iranian groups. Explosions were reported in cities including Manama, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh and Amman.
As missile and drone activity continued in parts of the region, several countries temporarily closed their airspace, leading to large-scale flight cancellations. Governments issued advisories to citizens, leaving many travellers — including Chauhan — stranded for the time being.
