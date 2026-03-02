Amid rising geopolitical tensions, actor Sonal Chauhan took to Instagram Stories to confirm that she is safe in Dubai. She thanked well-wishers who had been messaging her and apologised for not being able to respond individually.

In her message, Chauhan urged people not to panic, describing Dubai as one of the safest places and expressing confidence in the UAE authorities. She stated that officials are actively working to ensure public safety and requested everyone to avoid spreading unnecessary fear.

Her clarification came after concerns grew online about her situation in the region.