Delhi Crime Season 3 has placed Sayani Gupta in the spotlight as the actress reveals how creative freedom shaped her powerful portrayal of Kusum. Her improvisation, self-written dialogues, and deep collaboration with director Tanuj Chopra.

Delhi Crime 3 is potentially generating the strongest debates between audiences and critics. Most memorable is the beautifully haunting portrayal of a character named Kusum by Sayani Gupta. She has always been known for her kind of acting-fully layered with great intensity. And now she uncovers the true deep involvement, artistic-wise in shaping her character-the very authenticity that resonates throughout this series.

Delhi Crime Season 3: Sayani Gupta Says She Improvised Her Scenes

That collaborative process with director Tanuj Chopra had given Sayani free rein to fully become the role herself. She explains: "Tanuj actually gave me all this freedom to build her and trusted me completely. I improvised most of my scenes and wrote my own dialogues." For Sayani, that degree of trust allowed her to plow into creating a character that felt honest yet inconsistent.

The freedom to develop an interpretation of Kusum for herself allowed Sayani the opportunity to add raw edges to the character such as some sharp moments of silence or sudden emotional shifts or quietly powerful reactions that weren't dictated by the script. This is unfiltered expression, which, as cited by viewers, unsettled and incised her character arc in their minds.

Sayani described the experience as creatively one of the most liberating she was allowed to enjoy: Delhi Crime 3. "It has probably been one of the most satisfying projects I've done," she remarks. High on the acclaim for Kusum, Sayani gears up for her much-anticipated return in the latest instalment of Four More Shots Please! Season 4.

Her oscillation between gritty, emotionally charged roles to lighter, vibrant roles makes her one of the most attractive versatile performers in Indian streaming today.