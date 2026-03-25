Making of “Mustafa Mustafa”: AR Rahman’s song now a friendship anthem
AR Rahman was hesitant to sing a particular song in the film 'Kadhal Desam'. But he did, and for nearly 30 years now, that song has been the ultimate anthem for friendship across India.
Making of “Mustafa Mustafa”: AR Rahman’s song now a friendship anthem
Music maestro AR Rahman has given us countless magical tracks. But did you know about the one song that has been a friendship anthem for nearly 30 years? We're talking about the iconic 'Mustafa Mustafa'. Let's dive into how it was made.
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Director Kathir and AR Rahman Kadhalar Desam combo
The year was 1996. Director Kathir was making his film 'Kadhal Desam'. The movie, starring Abbas, Vineeth, Tabu, and Vadivelu, told the story of two friends falling for the same girl. It hit theatres on August 15, 1996, and its music was a game-changer.
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The story behind the making of Mustafa Mustafa song
The song AR Rahman sang reluctantly
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