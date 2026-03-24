Renowned composer AR Rahman dedicated a song to Sanju Samson at CSK's ROAR'26 event, celebrating his blockbuster trade from Rajasthan Royals. Following his T20 World Cup heroics, Samson joins CSK as one of the most expensive players and is seen as a key part of the team's future leadership.

Renowned music composer and singer, AR Rahman, has dedicated a song to Sanju Samson during the Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR’26 event at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 22.

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Samson officially joined the CSK squad in Chennai following a blockbuster trade deal, wherein the Rajasthan Royals agreed to let him move in exchange for all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran and a significant cash consideration, making it one of the biggest transfers ahead of IPL 2026.

The Kerala cricketer, who played a crucial role in Team India’s T20 World Cup triumph, was officially unveiled as a CSK player in front of a large crowd at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, receiving a warm welcome from fans, team management, and fellow players during the star-studded ROAR’26 event.

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Sanju Samson Gets Star Treatment at ROAR’26 Event

Sanju Samson was one of the players who were at the centre of attention during the Chennai Super Kings’ event at their home ground, as the T20 World Cup hero, receiving a grand welcome from fans. Samson’s arrival at CSK became more special when AR Rahman performed a dedicated song in his honour.

In a video that went viral on social media, AR Rahman was heard saying, ‘Sanju Mone, This is For You’ before performing a rendition of the beloved Tamil Song, ‘Nenjinile Nenjinile’ from the movie ‘Uyire’, electrifying the crowd and making the moment unforgettable.

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Sanju Samson arrived in Chennai and joined the CSK squad to have his first training session at the Chepauk Stadium on March 19. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batter wasn’t part of Chennai Super Kings’ training camp in Himachal Pradesh as he had been spending time with his family after the T20 World Cup commitments.

Samson has reportedly moved to Chennai Super Kings with a fee of INR 18 crore, making him one of the most expensive acquisitions ahead of IPL 2026 and underlining CSK’s intent to strengthen their batting line-up with a proven T20 star.

Sanju Samson’s Arrival at CSK is a Major Boost

Samson is coming off fresh after his match-winning performances in the T20 World Cup 2026, where he was India’s highest run-getter with 321 runs and earned Player of the Tournament for his performance in the knockout stages of the tournament. The 31-year-old batter is expected to add depth and firepower to CSK’s batting lineup as the team aims to return to the playoffs and chase their sixth IPL title.

Given his years of leadership experience, having led the Rajasthan Royals for five seasons, Samson is expected to provide valuable mentorship and guidance to young CSK players, helping to strengthen the team’s overall strategy and on-field decision-making throughout the IPL 2026 season.

Additionally, MS Dhoni approaches his farewell season in the upcoming IPL 2026, and Sanju Samson is expected to be a crucial part of CSK’s succession plan, gradually taking on leadership responsibilities and preparing to step up as a future team leader. The move ensures a smooth generational shift for the franchises.

Sanju Samson is the 14th leading run-getter of the IPL, amassing 4704 runs, including 3 and 26 fifties, at an average of 30.94 and a strike rate of 139.04 in 177 matches.

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