CSK hosted a 'ROAR 2026' pre-season event where Oscar-winner AR Rahman performed. His meeting with MS Dhoni, which he shared online with the caption 'Thala meets Thala', became the highlight, drawing praise from fans and cricket stars alike.

Ahead of the 19th edition of the IPL, five-time champions Chennai Super Kings held a pre-season event titled 'ROAR 2026' to engage with fans at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The event, which took place on Sunday, also saw Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman perform live, lighting up the stadium with his music and stage presence.

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'Thala meets Thala' Moment Goes Viral

However, it was his meeting with former CSK captain MS Dhoni that truly caught everyone's attention. Rahman took to his Instagram account to share a video showing him meeting Thala at the stadium. In the clip, Rahman can be seen video-calling someone and showing Dhoni on the screen, with both sharing a warm smile and a lighthearted moment together. The video also captured glimpses of Rahman's live performance, along with fireworks at the venue. Along with the video, Rahman added a caption that read, "Thala meets Thala #dhoni #arrahman #chennaisuperkings #ipl #csk." https://www.instagram.com/reel/DWMaRNtkpGj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Fans React with Love

Soon after Rahman posted the video, fans chimed in in the comment section to react with love. One user wrote, "My two favourite people." Another said, "Two love of my life together." A third user commented, "My idols in one frame."

Former CSK Stars Reunite

The event also brought together several former CSK stars from past winning squads. Players like Ambati Rayudu, Matthew Hayden, Muttiah Muralitharan, Parthiv Patel, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Murali Vijay, and others were present. (ANI)