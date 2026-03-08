1 5 Image Credit : Facebook

'The Kerala Story 2' shines before the 'Dhurandhar 2' storm

While everyone is eagerly waiting for Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2', the film 'The Kerala Story 2' starring Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha is already making waves at the box office. It's now officially the second successful Bollywood film of 2026. Before this, only 'Border 2' managed to become a hit in the last three months. It was made on a budget of ₹275 crore and has earned ₹361.79 crore in India.