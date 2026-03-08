- Home
The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Day 9: Breaks Records Amid Dhurandhar 2 Buzz and Hype
After Sunny Deol’s Border 2, Bollywood has another hit in 2026: The Kerala Story 2. The film recovered its budget in just 9 days and is now turning a profit.
'The Kerala Story 2' shines before the 'Dhurandhar 2' storm
'The Kerala Story 2' joins the list of successful films on its 9th day
Kamakhya Narayan Singh's directorial 'The Kerala Story 2' has entered the list of successful Bollywood films on its 9th day. The film collected around ₹3.75 crore on its second Saturday. With this, its total collection in India has reached ₹29.40 crore.
How was the day-wise collection of 'The Kerala Story 2'?
- Day 1: ₹75 lakh
- Day 2: ₹4.65 crore
- Day 3: ₹4.75 crore
- Day 4: ₹2.5 crore
- Day 5: ₹4 crore
- Day 6: ₹3.5 crore
- Day 7: ₹2.75 crore
- Day 8: ₹2.75 crore
- Day 9: ₹3.75 crore
Budget and recovery of 'The Kerala Story 2'
'The Kerala Story 2' is far behind the first part
