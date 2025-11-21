Image Credit : Social Media

As soon as Season 3 dropped, viewers started binge-watching all seven episodes. Reactions, however, have been mixed. Some praised the season, while others expressed disappointment.

One viewer commented, “The Family Man 3 was good, but it could have been better. Srikant Tiwari played a wanted man perfectly, but fell a bit short as a family man. The cameos in Raj & DK’s world were excellent, and they nailed the ending.”

Another wrote, “What have the makers done to one of our favorite series?”

Meanwhile, some fans were more critical: “It was so boring. No suspense, no drama, no thrill, just okay acting. Season 3 felt like a dragged-out sequel with no story.”

What have you done @rajndk to one of our favourite series!!! You even followed the same story base

“Indian Govt and Indian Agencies fight against some indian born Private Organisation”

like Pathan,Special Ops more like that.

where is that Rawness.

Disappointed#TheFamilyMan3 — Shishir N (@Shishir_23) November 21, 2025