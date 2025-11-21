- Home
- Entertainment
- The Family Man Season 3 X Review: Star Cast Impresses, But Does the Story Deliver? Read Here
The Family Man Season 3 X Review: Star Cast Impresses, But Does the Story Deliver? Read Here
Season 3 of ‘The Family Man’ began streaming on Prime Video from November 21. Featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, and a ‘Farzi’ crossover, the show has received mixed reviews from viewers.
The Family Man Season 3 Review
Season 3 of ‘The Family Man’ began streaming on Prime Video on November 21. This season has generated high anticipation, featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat together, along with a crossover with the popular show ‘Farzi’. Fans had been eagerly waiting for the release for months.
Mixed Fan Reactions
As soon as Season 3 dropped, viewers started binge-watching all seven episodes. Reactions, however, have been mixed. Some praised the season, while others expressed disappointment.
One viewer commented, “The Family Man 3 was good, but it could have been better. Srikant Tiwari played a wanted man perfectly, but fell a bit short as a family man. The cameos in Raj & DK’s world were excellent, and they nailed the ending.”
Another wrote, “What have the makers done to one of our favorite series?”
Meanwhile, some fans were more critical: “It was so boring. No suspense, no drama, no thrill, just okay acting. Season 3 felt like a dragged-out sequel with no story.”
What have you done @rajndk to one of our favourite series!!! You even followed the same story base
“Indian Govt and Indian Agencies fight against some indian born Private Organisation”
like Pathan,Special Ops more like that.
where is that Rawness.
Disappointed#TheFamilyMan3
— Shishir N (@Shishir_23) November 21, 2025
Too boringgggg. No suspense, no drama, no thrill just decent acting. Season 3 felt like a dragged sequel with zero storyline. 6 hours wasted and expectations killed. Doubt they'll even risk a Season 4 after this mess.#FamilyManSeason3https://t.co/5pUapQzJXF
— ᴠ ɪ ʙ ᴇ ʀ (@Sarxthak16) November 21, 2025
What’s Special in ‘The Family Man 3’?
In ‘The Family Man 3’, Srikant Tiwari faces a high-stakes mission unlike before. As he delves deeper into his investigation, he uncovers serious crimes and hidden secrets. Witnessing a murder sets him on a path that exposes a potential threat to the entire country.
Star-Studded Cast
This season also features a stellar cast, including Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag, adding depth and excitement to the storyline.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.