- The Family Man 3 Star Cast Educational Qualification: Manoj Bajpayee To Jaideep Ahlawat; Check Here
The Family Man 3: Manoj Bajpayee's popular series 'The Family Man' was released on November 21. So, before watching the series, let's find out the educational qualifications of its star cast
Manoj Bajpayee
In 'The Family Man 3', Manoj Bajpayee will be seen as Srikant Tiwari. Talking about Manoj's real life, he completed his schooling in Bettiah, Bihar, and graduated from Delhi.
Jaideep Ahlawat
Jaideep Ahlawat will appear as the villain in 'The Family Man 3' series. As for his education, he graduated from Jat College in Rohtak, Haryana, and later from FTII, Pune.
Nimrat Kaur
Nimrat Kaur completed her schooling at Delhi Public School, Noida, and then graduated from the University of Delhi.
Darshan Kumaar
Darshan Kumaar graduated from the University of Delhi. After that, he also graduated in Aerospace Engineering from IIT Bombay.
Priyamani
Priyamani studied at Sri Aurobindo Memorial School in Bengaluru and then did her pre-university course at Bishop Cotton Women's Christian College.
Sharib Hashmi
Sharib Hashmi completed his schooling at St. John's Model English High School.
