Family Man 3 Salary Leak: Manoj Bajpayee’s Fee Is Higher Than You Think
The popular web series 'The Family Man' is coming back with its third season. Information about the hefty fees charged by the main cast, including Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Nimrat Kaur, has been revealed.
How much did Manoj Bajpayee charge for Family Man 3? The amount will make you check your land records
The web series 'The Family Man' became famous. Manoj Bajpayee's role in this series was unforgettable. 'The Family Man' is now coming back with its third season.
Manoj Bajpayee made the role immortal
Manoj Bajpayee made his role immortal. For this latest season, he reportedly charged around 20 to 22 crore rupees. The series will also feature other lead actors.
How much did the other actors get paid?
The rest of the cast also received good fees. Jaideep Ahlawat has charged 9 crore rupees. Nimrat Kaur has taken a fee of 8 to 9 crore rupees.
How much did Priyamani charge?
Actress Priyamani has also charged a good fee for this series. She has taken around 7 crore rupees. Although her fee is high, her role has added a lot of power to the series.
What is The Family Man web series like?
'The Family Man' is a popular web series, and its cast has become very famous. Srikant, an agent in the Indian intelligence agency, is known for his work. He did a solid job in this action series.
The audience is excited for Family Man 3
The audience is eagerly waiting for 'The Family Man 3'. Viewers were waiting for its release, and now that the date is announced, they are excited to watch it.