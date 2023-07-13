The Exorcist to The Conjuring- 7 BEST horror movies to watch

If you're in the mood for some horror movies, here are seven recommendations for your weekend movie marathon

Remember, horror movies can be intense and may contain graphic content, so choose according to your preferences and comfort level. Enjoy your movie marathon, and prepare to be scared

Hereditary (2018) "Hereditary" is a slow-burn horror film that delves into a family's dark and twisted secrets. With its unsettling atmosphere and shocking moments, it has garnered praise for its exceptional performances and gripping storyline.

Get Out (2017) Jordan Peele's directorial debut, "Get Out," combines horror and social commentary. The film follows an African-American man who visits his white girlfriend's family, only to uncover a disturbing secret. It's a thought-provoking and suspenseful film that offers a unique perspective on the genre.

The Shining (1980) Directed by Stanley Kubrick and based on Stephen King's novel, "The Shining" follows a family's eerie experiences in an isolated hotel. This psychological horror masterpiece is known for its haunting atmosphere and unforgettable performances.

The Exorcist (1973) Considered a classic in the horror genre, "The Exorcist" tells the chilling story of a young girl possessed by an evil demon. It's a tense and atmospheric film that continues to terrify audiences to this day.

The Conjuring (2013) Based on real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, "The Conjuring" follows a family terrorized by a malevolent spirit. It has become a modern horror classic with its well-crafted scares and strong performances.

A Quiet Place (2018) In this post-apocalyptic horror film, a family must navigate a world where deadly creatures hunt by sound. "A Quiet Place" creates tension through silence, offering a unique and suspenseful viewing experience.

Midsommar (2019) Directed by Ari Aster, "Midsommar" takes audiences on a disturbing journey to a Swedish commune. This atmospheric folk horror film explores themes of grief and cult-like rituals, immersing viewers in a world of unsettling beauty.