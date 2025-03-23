user
user

Rekha's Forced Kiss Controversy with Biswajit Chatterjee: Know Shocking Truths

Let's learn about the incident where Rekha, who shined as a top heroine in Bollywood, was forcibly kissed by an actor in her first movie.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 5:06 PM IST

Biswajit forcibly kissed Rekha: Rekha, daughter of Gemini Ganesan, was born on October 10, 1954. Rekha started acting from the age of 4. Later, at the age of 15, she started her journey as a heroine with the film 'Do Shikari'. Bengali superstar Biswajit Chatterjee acted as her pair in this film. He was 32 years old at the time. She revealed in her autobiography 'Rekha The Untold Story' about the incident that made Rekha tremble while acting in that film.

article_image2

Actress Rekha

Actually, during the shooting of that film, Rekha had to act in a romantic scene with Biswajit. But Biswajit and film director Guljit Paul shot a kissing scene without her permission. As soon as they said camera roll, both acted in a romantic scene. Even after the scene was over, the director did not say cut, so Biswajit forcibly kissed Rekha.

 


article_image3

Rekha kiss scene controversy

After kissing non-stop for almost 5 minutes, the people there clapped and whistled. Rekha was shocked because she was not given any prior information about this kiss. Later, as soon as the shot was over, she started crying. Biswajit was heavily criticised for this act. He then said that he did what the director asked him to do.

article_image4

Biswajit forcibly kissed Rekha

However, Rekha did not say anything at that time because she thought that if she said anything, she would be removed from the film. At the same time, this kiss became a headache for the producers because the film was stopped in censorship for almost 10 years because of the kissing scene. Even though the film was released after 10 years, it did not receive any response. It is said that the producer suffered a lot because of this film.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sikander trailer OUT: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer promises high-octane drama [WATCH] ATG

'Sikander' trailer OUT: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer promises high-octane drama [WATCH]

WATCH - Allu Arjun visits BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi; video goes VIRAL ATG

WATCH - Allu Arjun visits BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi; video goes VIRAL

Netizens demand a national apology to Rhea Chakraborty for destroying her dignity for 5 years MEG

Netizens demand a national apology to Rhea Chakraborty for destroying her dignity for 5 years

My life is really going to change...', Andrew Burnap OPENS up on life after getting cast in 'Snow White' ATG

'My life is really going to change...', Andrew Burnap OPENS up on life after getting cast in 'Snow White'

Taylor Swift returns to Instagram after 100 days, praises Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco's album; Check NTI

Taylor Swift returns to Instagram after 100 days, praises Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco's album; Check

Recent Stories

Sikander trailer OUT: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer promises high-octane drama [WATCH] ATG

'Sikander' trailer OUT: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer promises high-octane drama [WATCH]

Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink? gcw

Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink?

WATCH - Allu Arjun visits BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi; video goes VIRAL ATG

WATCH - Allu Arjun visits BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi; video goes VIRAL

Burnt pieces of Rs 500 currency notes found in garbage near Delhi HC judge Yashwant Varma's house (WATCH) shk

Burnt pieces of Rs 500 currency notes found in garbage near Delhi HC judge Yashwant Varma's house (WATCH)

Netizens demand a national apology to Rhea Chakraborty for destroying her dignity for 5 years MEG

Netizens demand a national apology to Rhea Chakraborty for destroying her dignity for 5 years

Recent Videos

Saurabh Rajput Case: Jail Superintendent Calls Accused 'Drug Addicts' | Asianet Newsable

Saurabh Rajput Case: Jail Superintendent Calls Accused 'Drug Addicts' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
College Girl’s Suicide Sparks Panic in Sheohar, Bihar | Asianet Newsable

College Girl’s Suicide Sparks Panic in Sheohar, Bihar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunil Narine’s Hit-Wicket Controversy – Why Wasn’t He OUT?

Sunil Narine’s Hit-Wicket Controversy – Why Wasn’t He OUT?

Video Icon
Varun Dhawan & Pooja Hegde Begin ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Shoot with Breathtaking Ganga Aarti!

Varun Dhawan & Pooja Hegde Begin ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Shoot with Breathtaking Ganga Aarti!

Video Icon
Istanbul Erupts: Protests Surge as Erdogan Labels Demonstrations 'Street Terrorism'

Istanbul Erupts: Protests Surge as Erdogan Labels Demonstrations 'Street Terrorism'

Video Icon