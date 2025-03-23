Rekha's Forced Kiss Controversy with Biswajit Chatterjee: Know Shocking Truths

Read Full Gallery

Let's learn about the incident where Rekha, who shined as a top heroine in Bollywood, was forcibly kissed by an actor in her first movie.

Biswajit forcibly kissed Rekha: Rekha, daughter of Gemini Ganesan, was born on October 10, 1954. Rekha started acting from the age of 4. Later, at the age of 15, she started her journey as a heroine with the film 'Do Shikari'. Bengali superstar Biswajit Chatterjee acted as her pair in this film. He was 32 years old at the time. She revealed in her autobiography 'Rekha The Untold Story' about the incident that made Rekha tremble while acting in that film.

Actress Rekha

Actually, during the shooting of that film, Rekha had to act in a romantic scene with Biswajit. But Biswajit and film director Guljit Paul shot a kissing scene without her permission. As soon as they said camera roll, both acted in a romantic scene. Even after the scene was over, the director did not say cut, so Biswajit forcibly kissed Rekha.

Rekha kiss scene controversy

After kissing non-stop for almost 5 minutes, the people there clapped and whistled. Rekha was shocked because she was not given any prior information about this kiss. Later, as soon as the shot was over, she started crying. Biswajit was heavily criticised for this act. He then said that he did what the director asked him to do.

Biswajit forcibly kissed Rekha

However, Rekha did not say anything at that time because she thought that if she said anything, she would be removed from the film. At the same time, this kiss became a headache for the producers because the film was stopped in censorship for almost 10 years because of the kissing scene. Even though the film was released after 10 years, it did not receive any response. It is said that the producer suffered a lot because of this film.

