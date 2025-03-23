user
(PHOTOS) Disha Patani dazzles in blingy outfit during IPL opening ceremony at Eden Gardens

Disha Patani dazzled at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, captivating fans with her electrifying dance moves and glamorous silver outfit.

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 5:08 PM IST

Disha Patani mesmerized the audience at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony held at Eden Garden Stadium in Kolkata. Her high-energy dance moves and seamless grace left a lasting impact on fans.

article_image2

Stunning Silver Outfit Steals the Spotlight

Along with her performance, Disha’s silver ensemble became a major talking point. She donned an embellished bralette with a matching short skirt, completing the look with arm-length gloves and boots. She styled her hair in soft waves for the grand event.


article_image3

Social Media Buzz and Reactions

Sharing photos from the venue, Disha expressed her excitement about the event. Her close friend, Mouni Roy, complimented her, saying she shined the brightest. Fans also flooded the comments with admiration, calling her performance outstanding and her appearance breathtaking.

article_image4

Power-Packed Performance Highlights

Disha set the stage on fire with her performance to the viral hit Pagol Hoye Jabo Ami and the title track of Malang. Later, she joined Karan Aujla on stage for one of his tracks, further elevating the excitement.

article_image5

Star-Studded IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan led the grand opening event, adding to the star power of the night. The IPL 2025 season officially began on March 22, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru securing a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders.

article_image6

Exciting IPL 2025 Schedule

This edition of IPL includes 74 matches across 13 venues, featuring 12 double-headers. Ten teams are divided into two groups, with the final scheduled for May 25 at Eden Gardens, which will also host Qualifier 2 on May 23.

article_image7

Disha Patani’s Career and Upcoming Projects

Having made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Disha has been part of several big-budget films. In 2024, she appeared in Yodha, Kalki 2898 AD, and Kanguva. Up next, she will be seen in Welcome To The Jungle.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, and stars electrify Eden Gardens opening ceremony [PHOTOS]

