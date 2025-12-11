Darshan’s movie The Devil releases today across 1,000+ screens. From jail, he sends an emotional message to fans, urging them to support the film and stay strong despite rumours. Fans celebrate with rituals, cutouts, and early morning shows.

Darshan’s much-anticipated film ‘The Devil’ has opened to a massive release today, hitting more than 1,000 screens across the country. The first show commenced at 6:05 am, marking a celebratory start for fans who had been eagerly waiting for weeks. Industry insiders expect the film to record nearly 200 shows in a single day, reflecting the strong buzz and high expectations surrounding the release.

In Bengaluru alone, the Mall of Asia is screening The Devil in about 33 shows today. While advance booking for single screens began four days ago, multiplexes opened their bookings only yesterday around 3:30 pm. Owing to the unprecedented hype, ticket prices have gone up to a maximum of ₹1,200. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes.

Fans Celebrate with Cutouts, Rituals and Early Morning Shows

Darshan’s wife, Vijayalakshmi, attended the first show with fans at Nartaki Theatre, creating a festive atmosphere among the crowd. Huge cutouts of Darshan have been set up at various theatres across Bengaluru, where fans performed a milk abhisheka as part of their celebrations.

At Siddeshwara Theatre, an idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari was brought and worshipped before the show, adding a devotional touch to the festivities. Several film personalities, including Shivaraj Kumar, Rishab Shetty and Jogi Prem, have extended their support to The Devil, boosting the excitement among the actor’s supporters.

Darshan Pens an Emotional Letter to Fans from Jail

On the day of the film’s release, Darshan wrote a heartfelt letter to his fans from jail. “My dear celebrities, I am sending this message straight from my heart. Every message from you is reaching me through my wife, Viji. Do not let rumours, gossip or negative news upset you. It is because of the faith you have in me that I am able to stand strong today. You are my strength, you are my family. You are my greatest support at this stage of my life. Do not be sad, and give your energy and encouragement to The Devil,” he wrote.

Actor Expresses Gratitude and Faith in His Supporters

In his letter, Darshan further added, “You are the reason I am who I am. I know you will show the same faith and immense love for The Devil as you have always shown for me. I am eager to see you all again. I look forward to the day when I can look into your eyes and express my gratitude as you stand around me like a wall. Just as you believe in me, I believe in you. The truth will come out when the time is right. Until then, keep your hearts and minds strong. May your love never waver.”