English

5 Top-Rated Conjuring movies you must see

'Conjuring: The Last Rites' is the last movie from the Horror Franchise built on experiences of Ed and Lorraine Warren. Here's top 5 movies from the Franchise

entertainment Sep 08 2025
Author: Amrita Ghosh Image Credits:IMDb
English

The Conjuring

The Haunted-House genre was revived by this film. This movie has  7.5 rating on IMDb.

Image credits: IMDb
English

The Conjuring 2

It is one of the very few sequels that outshone it's original. This movie too has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb

Image credits: IMDb
English

Annabelle: The Creation

This prequel reveals the cursed origins of the Annabelle doll in a dollmaker’s home. Creepy settings and relentless dread make it one of the best spinoffs

Image credits: IMDb
English

Annabelle Comes Home

Though it has a low rating on IMDb, the movie is very entertaining

Image credits: IMDb
English

The Nun

Focusing on Valak’s backstory, the film takes place in a Romanian abbey. Gothic visuals and eerie atmosphere cement its place as a fan-favorite in the franchise.

Image credits: IMDb

Conjuring fever catching on? Here's list of 5 Hollywood Horror Movies

Friendship Day 2025: 7 Best Friends in Bollywood Defining BFF Goals

Dhanush Birthday: A Look at Actor's Net Worth, Lifestyle and More

Birthday Special: 7 Iconic Suriya Movies That Define His Stardom