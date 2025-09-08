5 Top-Rated Conjuring movies you must see

'Conjuring: The Last Rites' is the last movie from the Horror Franchise built on experiences of Ed and Lorraine Warren. Here's top 5 movies from the Franchise
The Haunted-House genre was revived by this film. This movie has 7.5 rating on IMDb.
It is one of the very few sequels that outshone it's original. This movie too has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb
This prequel reveals the cursed origins of the Annabelle doll in a dollmaker’s home. Creepy settings and relentless dread make it one of the best spinoffs
Though it has a low rating on IMDb, the movie is very entertaining
Focusing on Valak’s backstory, the film takes place in a Romanian abbey. Gothic visuals and eerie atmosphere cement its place as a fan-favorite in the franchise.
