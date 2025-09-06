Conjuring fever catching on? Here's list of 5 Hollywood Horror Movies

As The Conjuring fever grips horror fans once again, it’s the perfect time to revisit some of Hollywood’s scariest classics
Often hailed as the scariest film ever, The Exorcist follows the terrifying possession of a young girl and the desperate attempts of priests to save her soul
Introducing Freddy Krueger, the dream-haunting killer, this classic blended supernatural horror with slasher thrills
This chilling remake of the Japanese hit features a cursed videotape that dooms viewers within seven days
Blending jump scares with psychological terror, Insidious tells the story of a boy trapped in a realm called “The Further.”
A slow-burn psychological horror, Hereditary explores grief, trauma, and sinister family secrets.
