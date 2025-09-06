English

Conjuring fever catching on? Here's list of 5 Hollywood Horror Movies

As The Conjuring fever grips horror fans once again, it’s the perfect time to revisit some of Hollywood’s scariest classics

entertainment Sep 06 2025
Author: Amrita Ghosh Image Credits:IMDb
English

The Exorcist (1973)

Often hailed as the scariest film ever, The Exorcist follows the terrifying possession of a young girl and the desperate attempts of priests to save her soul

Image credits: IMDb
English

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Introducing Freddy Krueger, the dream-haunting killer, this classic blended supernatural horror with slasher thrills

Image credits: IMDb
English

The Ring (2002)

This chilling remake of the Japanese hit features a cursed videotape that dooms viewers within seven days

Image credits: IMDb
English

Insidious (2010)

Blending jump scares with psychological terror, Insidious tells the story of a boy trapped in a realm called “The Further.”

Image credits: IMDb
English

Hereditary (2018)

A slow-burn psychological horror, Hereditary explores grief, trauma, and sinister family secrets.

Image credits: IMDb

Friendship Day 2025: 7 Best Friends in Bollywood Defining BFF Goals

Dhanush Birthday: A Look at Actor's Net Worth, Lifestyle and More

Birthday Special: 7 Iconic Suriya Movies That Define His Stardom

Katrina Kaif Birthday: 5 best movies of the actress