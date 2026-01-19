The ‘Allu Arjun Curse’? Why 9 Actresses Disappeared From Tollywood After One Film
The careers of 9 heroines have almost ended after acting with a star hero. Many of the films they starred in with Allu Arjun were successful. Still, their careers didn't last in Tollywood.
Allu Arjun's Heroines
Allu Arjun, from 'Gangotri' to 'Pushpa 2,' is now a pan-India star. Many actresses who starred with him have since left the industry or their careers have faded. Let's explore why.
Aditi Agarwal
Aditi Agarwal starred with Allu Arjun in 'Gangotri.' The movie was a super hit, but Aditi didn't get many offers after that and left the industry.
Anu Mehta
Anu Mehta was paired with Allu Arjun in the movie 'Arya.' The film was a super hit, but Anu Mehta couldn't sustain her career in Tollywood for long.
Gowri Munjal
Gowri Munjal romanced Allu Arjun in the film 'Bunny.' Directed by Vinayak, the movie was a super hit. After this, Gowri did only a few films and faded out from Tollywood.
Genelia
Genelia and Allu Arjun starred together in the movie 'Happy.' Directed by Karunakaran, the film wasn't a success. Genelia was a top heroine for a while but later left Tollywood.
Hansika
The youth were captivated by Hansika's glamour in 'Desamuduru.' She got many offers after the film, but currently, Hansika is not acting in many movies.
Sheela Kaur
Sheela Kaur charmed the youth in 'Parugu.' She had a homely look in the movie, which was a big hit. After that, Sheela acted in a few films before leaving the industry.
Bhanu Sri Mehra
Bhanu Sri Mehra acted with Allu Arjun in 'Varudu.' Since the movie was a disaster, she didn't get any big offers and only acted in a few small films.
Deeksha Seth
Deeksha Seth acted with Allu Arjun in 'Vedam.' The movie received critical acclaim, but Deeksha Seth's career in Tollywood didn't last long.
Ileana
Ileana was once a top heroine in Tollywood. She acted with Allu Arjun in 'Julayi.' At the peak of her career, Ileana moved to Bollywood and her career declined.
