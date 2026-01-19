- Home
Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, had a weaker-than-expected debut in Japan. Despite a strong promotional effort and increasing interest in Indian film among Japanese viewers, it received 886 admissions on its opening day.
Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, debuted at the Japanese box office on January 16 to a tepid reception from local audiences. Despite a powerful advertising effort and the actor's presence in Tokyo before to the release, the film failed to garner considerable footfall on its opening day, shocking industry insiders who had expected a higher attendance given the momentum of previous Indian films in Japan.
According to early monitoring statistics given by Sacnilk, Pushpa 2, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, received only 886 admissions on its opening day in Japan. This statistic is regarded moderate for a film of this size, especially when compared to the performances of other Indian films that have premiered in the nation.
On their opening days, films like RRR, Saaho, and Kalki 2898 AD received more than 1,000 admissions, with RRR attracting 8,230, Saaho 6,510, and Kalki 2898 AD 3,700.
Pushpa 2 Japan Box Office Opening
Pushpa 2's low reach among Japanese consumers has stopped it from becoming one of the top-performing Indian films in Japan in terms of ticket sales. This poor start is especially noteworthy given the film's significant advertising efforts, as well as the rising interest in Indian cinema in Japan, which has been spurred by the recent success of movies like as RRR.
While Pushpa 2 boasts high-energy action sequences, broad appeal, and Allu Arjun's tremendous star power, these elements have not yet translated into great ticket sales in Japan. It remains to be seen whether the picture will gain traction over time, since some films in Japan have long runs if they resonate with the local public.
Pushpa 2's first-day ticket sales were lower than predicted, which contrasts sharply with the film's global box office performance. Despite a sluggish start in Japan, the Sukumar-directed film remains a box office success in other international regions.
Pushpa 2 and Global Box Office Domination
Globally, Pushpa 2: The Rule has already become one of the most successful Indian films of all time. The action movie generated more than Rs 1,740 crore during its initial run, making it the third-biggest Indian film internationally in terms of box office profits.
The film's voyage in Japan will be keenly followed in the next weeks. Foreign films might often gain traction later in their exhibition run if they appeal to local audiences, according to past experience. However, Pushpa 2's Japanese debut serves as a reminder that success in one region does not automatically guarantee a similar reception elsewhere.
