According to early monitoring statistics given by Sacnilk, Pushpa 2, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, received only 886 admissions on its opening day in Japan. This statistic is regarded moderate for a film of this size, especially when compared to the performances of other Indian films that have premiered in the nation.

On their opening days, films like RRR, Saaho, and Kalki 2898 AD received more than 1,000 admissions, with RRR attracting 8,230, Saaho 6,510, and Kalki 2898 AD 3,700.