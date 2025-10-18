Image Credit : Social media

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, An Offer Costume Developed For Thrills

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is in thriller-romance mode, combining suspense and emotion. Though its advance sales may not match those of Thamma, the unusual story combined with Harshvardhan Rane's performance is sure to work in favor of the movie as it seeks to attract more urban multiplex audiences, especially after release-day reviews and word of mouth.

Box Office Perspective

Early booking trends suggest Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma may be off to a good start for opening weekend but ultimately sustaining collections will depend on content quality and audience feedback for both films. Like all film analysts, something more of a Thamma in the mass is predicted, thus slowly growing for Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat in urban pockets.