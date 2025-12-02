Image Credit : Instagram

Ranveer Singh has landed in hot water for his 'insulting' mimicry of a scene from Kantara Chapter 1, referencing the iconic Chaundi sequence, a sacred part of the procession dedicated to Goddess Chavundi, during his appearance at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

His reaction to Kantara, as well as his portrayal of a character from the film, drew controversy, as he labelled Guliga Daiva's sister Chaundi as a 'female ghost' and impersonated the character on stage in front of Rishab Shetty. He delivered his characteristic 'primordial scream' with crossed eyes and tongue out.